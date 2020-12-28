Berkshires community keeps pajama drive alive
To the editor: I would like to extend a big thank you to the Berkshire community — a colossal one.
For the last eight years the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and our PJ Library program has sponsored a pajama drive to benefit the Berkshire County office of the state Department of Children and Families.
Traditionally we collect between 100 and 130 pairs of pajamas. However, this year our local synagogues’ drop-off sites were closed and we were not sure we would be able to continue this important winter support for families in need. That’s when Carr Hardware answered our call for partnership and made their stores available as collection sites, helping us collect more than 400 pairs of warm pajamas for children across the Berkshires.
We were astounded and very grateful as pajamas started pouring into our office, from delivery trucks, from individuals, and from the bins set out at Carr Hardware stores. When our volunteers started to bring in bag after bag I flashed back to the scene from “Miracle on 34th Street,” when thousands of letters were brought into the courtroom. That movie is all about believing what is or is not real. This was real. We had hundreds of pairs of PJs in our small conference room. It took my breath away as I counted through my tears. In the Jewish tradition this is what we call an ultimate mitzvah: a truly good deed.
While we have all been immersed in the pandemic, caring for ourselves and families, we still believe in helping others, especially this year! A sincere thank you to the many people who donated pajamas, to our many volunteers, to Carr Hardware for helping us facilitate the pajama drive, and to The Berkshire Eagle for spreading the word to your readers. Together we have brought warmth and care to hundreds of children in our community. Thank you.
Susan Frisch Lehrer, Lenox
The writer is coordinator of volunteers and PJ Library for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires.