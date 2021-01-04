Berkshires made Toys for Tots a success despite COVID strain
To the editor: The pandemic has affected all of us and just about everything we do. The ever-changing restrictions brought on by this deadly virus have made most things that much more challenging.
From a charitable perspective, one thing COVID-19 hasn’t stopped is the caring and giving spirit of the people who reside and work in Berkshire County. Their support and generosity has helped Toys For Tots meet the challenge of providing toys to the children of Berkshire County.
What stood out for me was the efforts of a 4-year-old Dalton girl named Breslyn, who spearheaded her own efforts in aiding this cause. With the help of local businesses and family and friends what she has accomplished is truly remarkable and pretty cool. Her mom Jessica commented that this will become an annual event. And to that I could not be more proud and grateful. This story has to make all of us feel pretty good and we can use more of that.
To everyone who helped support Toys For Tots, thank you.
Chris Keegan, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Marine Corps League and Berkshire County coordinator of Toys For Tots.