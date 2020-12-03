Berkshires needs stop the spread test sites
To the editor:
I know that there are drive-thru “pop-up” coronavirus test sites in Holyoke, Springfield and many other cities in Eastern Massachusetts. These sites offer free tests to anyone wanting a test without appointment and deliver results in one to three days. I have taken advantage of the service in Holyoke.
I would like to understand why the Berkshires do not have this service. It seems a testing site here in Pittsfield would identify issues up front and be a way to help control the virus.
Joe Kalisz, Pittsfield