To the editor: I recently had a conversation with the regional manager of my Northern Berkshire health club.
I had written to the company to ask about their COVID protection plan for staff and members. He informed me that they "followed local and state guidelines." He is correct, and he was very polite and respectful. However, this conversation made me realize that here in Massachusetts, we do not have a statewide mask or vaccination mandate, and to my knowledge, the governments in North Adams and Williamstown also have not instituted mandates.
Given the latest omicron outbreak and the lack of compliance to even mask up I see in local grocery stores and many other businesses, I'd like to know why we are so behind New York City and, just recently, Boston. Both have enacted much stricter guidelines. North Adams has a high number of COVID cases right now, and I think we have to start really pushing for local authorities to do something about this shameful situation. If you don't wish to mask up or be vaccinated, I would like to see local businesses be legally able to exclude people from entering a business.
It may seem draconian, but hey — this is a pandemic.
Laura Dankner, Williamstown