Berkshires should go solar, not wind
To the editor: How much further are the citizens of Berkshire County going to allow the Berkshires to be destroyed by wind turbines?
You go up on a mountain at night and all you see are blinking lights. The Berkshire mountains are among the most beautiful anywhere, yet they are being allowed to be destroyed with mountaintop removal for wind turbines and blinking lights.
Please preserve the beautiful mountains you have before it’s too late. Go solar. No more wind turbines.
Spencer Crispe, Brattleboro, Vt.