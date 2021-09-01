To the editor: Berkshiretown Apartments lost a dear friend last week.
Dave Scholz passed after a short illness and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. I looked forward to seeing him in the lobby when I checked my mail because we always had good conversations together.
Dave had a good sense of humor and did his share of back-talk or teasing when the occasion called for it. He was a nice man who offered a bright light to these dreary times and I will miss him.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield