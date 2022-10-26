To the editor: I found the recent letter regarding a "one-party state" particularly offensive and misleading. ("Letter: How you should vote if you don't want a one-party state," Eagle, Oct. 18.)
The “light of hope” the writer described is actually the darkness of cynicism and oppression — from no immigration to no right of choice to no fair elections, unless their candidates win. It is the light of Republican fascism complaining that voters have not chosen the right one-party state.
I’m not sure when our democracy and elected officials became so despised by those who actually wish to control it and use it to take away our personal freedoms, which unfortunately is already happening. Donald Trump has shown the way, and his followers are pressing forward in every state and county, including Massachusetts and Berkshire County. Wave the flag and hate your fellow citizens unless they are like you seems to be the current mantra of many.
I voted twice for the Baker-Polito ticket and would do so if they were running again. I voted for their positive vision and commitment to moving Massachusetts forward. I see no thought-out approaches from any of the Massachusetts Republican candidates, just party-line phrases — negative parroting at its best.
However, with Maura Healey, William Galvin, Paull Mark, Smitty Pignatelli, Richard Neal and the rest of the Democratic Party candidates we have the opportunity to elect, I see respect for all residents, commitment to positive agendas and, most importantly, true allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, Massachusetts laws and legal process.
I’ve already voted and urge you to vote for the candidates who have us as their agenda — not repression, disruption and the “I know what’s right for you” agenda of the current Republican slate.
Rene Wood, Sheffield