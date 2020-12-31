Beyond outrage
To the editor: “Fake news,” spouts our fraud president. This galling phony commutes/pardons some of America’s vilest felons — and that ain’t a falsehood.
Common thieves? Enjoy life. Fellow co-gangsters? See ya New Year’s Eve. Watch as this impossibly bogus commander in chief cuts loose four cold-blooded murderers (women, children dead? so what?) who were taxpayer-paid to “support” our efforts in Iraq. Thanks, Mr. President.
Furthermore, it is not “fake” that millions of voters needing federal financial help will be out in the cold as this arrogant imitation “executive” flees office to tee it up with sycophants. All while pretending to hold out for a $2,000 taxpayer refund. AKA our money with his hideous name on the check.
Out in the January cold won’t feel “great again,” Mr. President. Jan. 21, please, so we can add “ex” to the all-time-worst-by-far-president’s revolting resume — a resume he wishes were as fake as he is.
Bruce H Alexander, Hinsdale