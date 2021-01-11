Beyond Trump
To the editor: Trump is and still will be a danger to the republic.
Yes, he will be gone from office. But, that does not answer the real problem why so many Americans were willing to put up with him. The question we have to ask ourselves is: why?
That his radical following might be put down by vigorous enforcement of law doesn’t change the fact that he has a following and still does. No secret, but that is the real rift in America today. This is not a problem of just healing wounds. This is a fundamental problem of who we are.
There are deep-rooted problems in our country that center around racism, poverty, education, health care and debt. Unless we can get a grip on a long term process to resolve these problems, we won’t escape the issue of “divided we fall.”
Gary Lopenzina, Pittsfield