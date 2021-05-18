To the editor: If this letter saves one life of a bicyclist, then it will serve its purpose.
It's springtime, and there are frequent bicycle riders on East Street in Lenox riding between New Lenox Road and Housatonic Street.
East Street is a one lane road in each direction. There is virtually little or no room for bicycles.
I was behind a slow-moving bicyclist today and she was riding very close to the edge of Northbound East Street. I couldn't pass her because of hills and curves in the road, which would make passing in my car very treacherous. Three cars behind me were impatient, and all three of us were going at around 10 mph. Suddenly a truck pulled out and passed two cars and the bicyclist going northbound at a very high rate of speed, all the while honking and disrupting the other two cars ahead of him.
I write this to warn bikers to choose hours of decreased traffic on East Street to enjoy their ride. Bikers have to be made aware of the hazardous mistakes motorists make since they are sometimes in a hurry to get to work in Pittsfield and they are prone to pass in an unsafe way. Passing cars could end up with a head-on collision if they are passing on a hill or on a steep curve in the road.
I write this note to save that unlucky biker who is caught up in an unwise passing vehicle. I hope this note saves the life of only one bicyclist. It's probably safer to ride on Route 7 than on East Street.
Lawrence D. Brotman, Lenox