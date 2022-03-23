To the editor: Mr. Delaney asserts in his March 18 letter to the editor that "Biden owns this war" and in several important ways he does, and thank God for it.
Rather than the "bumbling ineptness" that Mr. Delaney claims, Joe Biden has rallied and reinvigorated the NATO that Donald Trump was intent on rending apart. He has inspired and led the imposition by all the free nations of crippling sanctions against Russia and has led them in massive weapons support of Ukraine. He has even led us, including the many wobbly, silent, even Russia-sympathetic elements of our own Congress, into near unanimous support of brave Ukraine.
It is amazing that anyone with a memory would accuse Biden of "holding up scheduled arms shipments to Ukraine" when he has led NATO in the largest, fastest rearmament effort in its history. And let us not forget that it was President Trump in 2018 who earned the patent on that very process. Blaming Biden for Afghanistan ignores President Trump's leadership in that debacle.
President Biden deserves more credit for the fact that Ukraine is able to fight bravely today than any other person in the world — except, of course, for the millions of brave, determined Ukrainians and their heroic President Zelenskyy, that we have supported. Let's face the facts: If Donald Trump had been still in office, and his long-standing policies still in place, NATO would have remained divided, Western leaders uncertain, Ukraine weaponless and Russia would have swallowed it whole within days after Feb. 26.
Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Lenox