Biden is a puppet of the left
To the editor: What Biden is doing at the border is a disgrace.
The mainstream media will not show you what is going on. If you want the truth, watch Fox News.
The democrats have gone socialist. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they were going to change America. That is what they are trying to do.
Wake up, America, your freedoms will be gone. Biden needs a physical. He is president in name only, a puppet to the left. All they want is power, and will stop at nothing. Do not believe their lies. Watch fair and balanced Fox News.
Lawrence Buffoni, Lee