Letter: Biden is an excellent president; he should not run again

To the editor: I am 70 years old, and I will cut to the chase: President Joe Biden is the best president in my lifetime.
He clearly surrounded himself with the best and brightest who buy into and work to realize his vision for a more peaceful and equitable country and world. His accomplishments, in spite of the insanity, chaos and deliberate counterefforts of the GOP, are amazing. He deserves a second term.
That said: I truly believe he needs to withdraw his candidacy.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg accomplished great things in her tenure as a Supreme Court justice. But she got caught up in the fame, glamor, attention, prestige and power of her title and position. Her failure to retire helped create our current nightmare of a Supreme Court that is undoing the good that she did. As such, her legacy is this court.
I do not believe that President Biden is caught up in the dazzle and power but rather that he wants a second term to further realize his noble and expansive vision for our country and the world.
I have no doubt that he knows that we cannot afford to lose this election. As great a president as I believe him to be, I have serious doubts that he can carry this election.
At 70, I can say that we need to pass the torch to a younger generation, someone younger Americans can connect with, get excited about and work to elect. Then, victory is more assured.
There's a whole different crowd and energy at a James Taylor concert than at a Taylor Swift concert. Both are consummate musicians and entertainers. In an imaginary election, who do you think would win?
To win this election, sadly, Biden's great accomplishments are not enough. Should he lose, I suspect his legacy, like that of RBG, will not be what he accomplished but for what he allowed to happen because he did not retire in his golden moment. It is not hyperbole to say that what will happen could very well be the end of our republic and our democratic way of life. This, in turn, would undoubtedly exacerbate global instability and accelerate existential catastrophic global climate collapse.
Therefore, I respectfully urge President Biden to withdraw his candidacy and then find and support a candidate who he thinks will carry on with his good work.
Peter D. May, North Adams