To the editor: The Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races show how Joe Biden is dragging down America and his own party.
Biden's sick efforts to pretend to help the middle class with child care, maternal leave, etc. are falling on deaf ears and his own party knows it. Voters are swayed by fear and anger — anger over controlling our schools' liberal agenda and the fear of the out-of-control crossings at our southern border.
Michelle Obama's comments on taking the high road is just worthless advice for today's liberal Democrats who are in deep trouble. Biden was an uninspiring U.S. senator and he is worse as the president. He won't be reelected, and Kamala Harris is worse.
Where is "The Donald " when we need his business savvy so desperately. If you think the price of gas is high today and groceries are costly now, you ain't seen nothing yet.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield