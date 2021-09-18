To the editor: A recent letter ("Letter: I don't know how our nation will survive Biden," Eagle, Sept. 14) calls into question President Joe Biden’s competency to hold office.
Ironically, it cites the Peter Principle, which it seems the writer does not understand was written as satire. This is further compounded by the fact that the United States has survived less competent politicians in power, not the least of which being the former president, and despite his attempt at no less than a coup d’état, the United States persisted.
President Joe Biden is not incompetent. In fact, he has progressed in politics specifically because of the skills he has accumulated over a 50-year career. He rose to the presidency largely due to the incompetence of his predecessor. This doesn’t necessarily mean he is the best person to be president, but rather that the binary choice between Biden and Trump was clear to most Americans.
Some will see the ending of the war in Afghanistan or the slow COVID response as failures. Others will be intelligent enough to understand that the forever war would never be won, and the vaccine-resistant are extremely difficult to reach. I suppose some would rather be right than president. Frankly, I would rather be anything but president. The assessment of the writer is, at best, flawed. The job is difficult, President Biden is human and mistakes will be made. That in no way makes him incompetent.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale