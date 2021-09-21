To the editor: Dennis Lattizzori's letter "I don't know how our nation will we survive Joe Biden" (Eagle, Sept. 14) is based on a complete misunderstanding of The Peter Principle, the management theory he uses to underpin his entire argument that Joe Biden is incompetent to be President.
The Peter Principle is an observation that the tendency in most organizational hierarchies, such as that of a corporation, is for every employee to rise in the hierarchy through promotion until they reach a level of respective incompetence.
It is an attempt to recognize the institutional failings of corporations to train employees to handle the responsibilities of higher positions.
But Joe Biden has not worked in a corporate hierarchy or looked for a promotion in more than 50 years. President Biden is and has been a professional politician for nearly his entire adult life. He runs for election with the general public each cycle. If he was ever deemed incompetent, he would lose the election and his job. In a democracy, if you win the majority of the votes, you are de facto deemed competent for the job.
President Biden is the most experienced person to hold the presidency ever. And in addition to his knowledge of the workings of government, he is an honest, compassionate man who will lead the United States back to a position of respect and honor in the world if given the support he deserves.
Paul Brazie, Pittsfield