Letter: Biden is the real 'America First' president

To the editor: It turns out that Joe Biden is the “America First” president.
He hasn’t used the obnoxious and nationalistic rhetoric of his predecessor but instead has accomplished more for working-class Americans than any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
A prime example is the CHIPS and Science Act. Asian manufacturers of semiconductor chips have had a stranglehold on the U.S. for decades, in response to which Biden and the Democrats with some GOP support enacted CHIPS, incentivizing domestic development and production. The $52 billion investment of taxpayer money has already (in six months) resulted in more than $200 billion dollars of private commitments to build manufacturing facilities in this country. And that amount will mushroom over the next decade.
Old Joe and the Dems have also enacted legislation that devotes $400 billion to clean energy production. That will provoke a similar explosion of private investment and, by the way, will ultimately eliminate reliance on fossil fuels, helping to clean up our planet and defang oil tyrants like Russia and Saudi Arabia.
And let’s not forget the bipartisan infrastructure deal that will create 15 million well-paying jobs over the next decade.
Let’s get this word out. Many of the folks who benefit most from the Biden agenda don’t understand these facts because they are distracted by the hate and fear-mongering of the divisive right-wing extremists.
David "Tack" Burbank, Pittsfield