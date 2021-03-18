To the editor: Kudos to you, Patrick Fennell.
I totally agree with you. Joe Biden is the worst thing that ever happened to us. In a short period of time, he has destroyed the U.S.
The worst is yet to come. He has demolished all the good that President Donald Trump did for us. I can't for the life of me figure out why anyone voted for him. Hoping all you Dems who voted for him are ready to open your doors and support all the immigrants that are coming here. Our children and grandchildren will pay the price.
Barbara Pollack, Pittsfield