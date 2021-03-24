To the editor: A recent letter ("Biden is the worst thing to ever happen to the U.S.," Eagle, March 19) claimed that “In a short period of time, [Biden] has destroyed the United States.”
I must say that I am very grateful for this warning. Personally, I was unaware that the situation was that bad. I find I am still able to get around on public thoroughfares, go to a fully stocked grocery store and easily obtain fuel. Quite frankly, from where I sit life seems relatively unchanged over the course of that last 59 days, from what it has been since the pandemic started last year. What has changed is aggressive policy to address the pandemic, and the distribution of vaccines to help us get back to a new normal that we all want.
The letter claims that Biden has “demolished all the good that President Trump did for us,” but I can’t quite figure out what that supposed good was. The former president was an amazingly destructive and divisive force. He alienated us from allies on the world stage; his administration separated families at our southern border (some of whom will never be reunited); he exited a number of treaties, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord, all of which were crafted to make the world a safer place. Ironically, he later attempted to impose sanctions on Iran, but was blocked by the international community because he had left the Iran nuclear deal, which was the instrument that afforded the sanctions. Worst of all, he actively stoked tensions between Americans, culminating in the events of Jan. 6.
The reality is that President Joe Biden has been working extraordinarily swiftly to correct the worst excesses of the former administration, but his actions have not been nearly as extensive nor as damaging as the writer would have one believe.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale