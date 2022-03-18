To the editor: Watching coverage of the invasion of Ukraine, the destruction and suffering have been gut-wrenching.
Personally, it's also infuriating as it becomes obvious that the weakness of this incompetent Joe Biden administration is instrumental in the bloody scenario playing out daily. We see the results of infiltrating our government with an inclusive checklist of political activists. They are narrow of vision, disconnected from reality and the will and needs of everyday America. Like Biden, they have no will to lead or govern, only to rule.
Joe Biden's bumbling ineptness has made America an international laughingstock. But he's the prize that the Trump-haters had to have: a third-string, 50-year political follower. Joe's currently an empty suit controlled by the foul winds of the Democrat left, propped up by the media. His lack of honest leadership has turned our country and the world upside-down with senseless policies and politics. Unfortunately, this has real-world consequences, as Ukraine is finding out again.
In 1994, Ukraine, newly independent of Soviet Russia, gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for territorial sovereignty guaranteed by the U.S., England and Russia (The Budapest Accord). In 2014, a risk-averse Obama "honored" the accord, sending Ukraine blankets as Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea and armed various "separatist territories." In 2020, Biden bragged that if elected he'd go toe-to-toe with Putin. In early 2021, he began playing footsie instead, removing Trump's stop on Russia's second pipeline into Europe and holding up scheduled arms shipments to Ukraine as Putin's troops massed on their border. This sucking up to Putin was so Joe could posture at a meaningless "summit." He ran away with this year's Neville Chamberlain Award.
Biden owns this war. Words don't stop predators and bullies. They smell weakness. Joe took a bath in that scent in Afghanistan and sold out our NATO allies there as well. Putin saw this huge green light and proceeded with his war plans. Joe countered by announcing all that he wouldn't do to stop or "provoke" him — naive, inept and weak. Result: Ukraine is being crucified, her people uprooted and slaughtered while Biden postures on the world stage masquerading as their friend. Disgraceful. President Zelenskyy is an outstanding leader: smart, decisive, brave, patriotic. Joe Biden should have stayed in his basement.
Leo Delaney, Dalton