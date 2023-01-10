Letter: Biden’s Potemkin village at the southern border

To the editor: In 1787, the Crimean peninsula was devastated by war. Grigory Potemkin, a minister of Russian Empress Catherine, organized a tour of the poverty-stricken area designed to convince her and foreign guests that nothing was wrong.
As the story goes, Potemkin built attractive portable villages (like movie sets) that could be moved along the route the empress would travel and give the impression that all was wonderful. The tour did happen, but historians debate how much this story has been exaggerated. Nevertheless, to quote Wikipedia, Potemkin village "has come to mean, especially in a political context, any hollow or false construct, physical or figurative, meant to hide an undesirable or potentially damaging situation."
U.S. President Joe Biden recently toured the border town of El Paso, Texas. In preparation for his arrival, video showed that the streets had been swept clean of the desperate migrant encampments. He met with some border agents, probably selected to exclude critics of his policy. The president will not learn the truth.
“Potemkin village” exactly describes this event. Is it moral to deceive the president and the American people?
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge