To the editor: New York Times columnist Bret Stephens' commentary sounds like Scrooge before Marley’s revelations. ("Bret Stephens: Biden should not run again — and he should say he won’t," Eagle, Dec. 18.)
President Joe Biden should run again in 2024. With age comes wisdom and Biden is a wise man. All his life, he has been like a salmon swimming upstream. Hard times make him more resilient. Biden learns from life and death, politics, strife.
Remember Konrad Adenauer, the former chancellor of Germany. He was the first chancellor of West Germany, the Federal Republic of Germany. He held the post 14 years until he was 87 years old. He was head of the Christian Democratic Union until he was 90. Adenauer was old and respected for his good works. Age and experience create the willingness to be innovative.
At 78, Biden is good if not perfect. He has the courage to show his sorrow and vulnerability regarding COVID-19 and its variants. While the country gasps in despair over the deaths of more than 800,000 people, Joe Biden’s love for the United States of America seeks new ways to move from despair to hope.
Biden as president has the experience to be a superb emblem to reinstate our American reputation as a beacon of hope throughout the globe for freedom from want, freedom from fear, freedom of speech and freedom to worship. Our great country needs time to recover from the destruction and disorganization the Trump administration created. America needs time to build up our infrastructure. Time is needed to stabilize our economy and to make innovative improvements. Rather than accuse Joe Biden for what did not happen in previous administrations, we need to be courageous and stand up to support brave Joe Biden.
Biden has an enormous hill to climb. Voters need to respect his effort and the American effort to heal the wounds and open sores since 2001 and before. Biden is developing an Olympian plan that requires help and time to achieve. We need to be courageous and bravely support Build Back Better. Joe Biden is the president who can make it happen. Biden should run again.
Marietta Rapetti Cawse, Pittsfield