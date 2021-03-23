To the editor: I'm unable to understand the hysteria that surrounds the election of President Joe Biden.
I would ask the letter-writers making grand, sweeping generalizations like "in a short period of time, he has destroyed the U.S." to please provide some form of proof this is happening.
I would like to point out a few facts, if I may. What we are witnessing are his kept campaign promises.
He promised the U.S. would have 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days, a goal we're on track to beat — check. He would have a coronavirus plan in place to undo the utter failure of the past president to curb the out-of-control spread of the virus and now the growing variants — check.
He said he would undo some of the most damaging policies the past president and his horrific administration implemented. The dangerous relaxations or total removal of water, soil and air protections — check. The separation of parents and children at the border and reuniting those children with their parents — check. The unconscionable changes to our public educational systems — check. The undermining of our intelligence community and justice department — check. Investigations into the insurrection and murders committed and instigated and fueled by the past president and his elected supporters and traitorous cult members on Jan. 6 — check.
If you insist on making generalized statements, please have your facts ready to prove how a good and kind man that has been in office for fewer than 3 months has "destroyed" your world as you know it.
Holly Turner, Windsor