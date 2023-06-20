Letter: Big kudos to Healey, Mark on climate bank initiative

To the editor: In her inaugural address, Gov. Maura Healey promised to build a climate tech corridor from “the Berkshires to Barnstable” and make Massachusetts a global leader in the clean energy transition.
This week, the Healey administration took meaningful action on this promise with the announcement of the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank, which is designed to maximize investment in the reduction of greenhouse gases from the building sector. ("Massachusetts creates 'green bank' to help tackle climate change, housing crunch," Eagle, June 13.) It is also the first climate bank in the U.S. that is focused on affordable housing and is already being held up as a model for other states to follow.
I applaud this leadership at the state level but also want to make sure we in the Berkshires acknowledge the role that state Sen. Paul Mark has played in advancing this initiative. Sen. Mark is the lead sponsor of S.675 An Act Creating a Climate Bank in Massachusetts, has filed bills to create a “green bank” in Massachusetts since 2015, and has been working closely with state Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer for the past couple of months as the current iteration was fleshed out. He presented on the initiative at an event at the Berkshire Innovation Center in March and spoke passionately on the importance of making sure meaningful resources flow back to the Berkshire. The concept, which hopefully continues to expand, presents tremendous opportunities for our residents and our efforts to address our housing crisis, but also for regional businesses who work in the green building sector such as BIC members SolaBlock and Sustaine.
Ben Sosne, Williamstown