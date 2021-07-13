To the editor: Just when I think the powers that be in Pittsfield couldn't possibly make another foolish decision, bingo, a bike lane on North Street.
The worst mess ever. While driving along, all of a sudden we are dodging cones, cement barriers, cars parked into the street not to mention people walking or in some cases darting out from between parked cars.
What is the need to have a bike lane on North Street? I have yet to see any bikers using it. Most times they are on the sidewalk. Do we think this will change? What ever happened to bikers riding along with the flow of traffic?
Downtown over the years has become a disaster — limited shopping and restaurants and as it is we have several empty dirty storefronts, trash in the street and people sleeping on the bus stop benches. It isn't an appealing drive. People who haven't been here in years comment on how run-down and depressed Pittsfield is.
Now as we drive along we come upon orange cones and/or barriers throughout the city. I must admit my personal favorite are the barriers at the corner of South Street and West Housatonic. That turn must have been just too easy to make.
How is it that other towns have a nice, clean, free-parking Main Street such as Lee and Adams?
Maybe more time should be spent on important things and less time spent on how many pot stores we can have.
Judy Tobler, Pittsfield