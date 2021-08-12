To the editor: I joined other cyclists Thursday in a bike parade from Park Square to Springside Park and back again via the bike lane.
In addition to meeting other cyclists and even a family of bikers with a toddler of their own, I got to enjoy something I’ve never experienced before: safety and comfort on North street. Now, cars had plenty of room to pass me or to parallel park and I could pedal along at a leisurely pace and point out sights to my daughter. “There’s the Beacon! We see movies there!” My 14-month-old enjoyed seeing other babies on bikes and waving to people on the sidewalk. She made frequent use of the bell I thought I mounted beyond her reach to chime at folks up and down North street.
Then the very day I took my daughter to Dottie's for breakfast. I even pushed my luck and made my daughter come along for another ride to the Post Office. Tip for new dads biking with toddlers: Lock up your bike before you unbuckle the kid who can run away.
Next up South Street, please. I want to add the Berkshire Museum and Colonial Theatre to our next ride. This bike lane this is the best thing since Third Thursdays.
William Bodine, Pittsfield