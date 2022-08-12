To the editor: Just before I read The Eagle's recent report on the public safety research conducted about the North Street bike lanes ("The city just released a report on the safety of the North Street bike lanes. Here's what it found," Eagle, Aug. 10), I returned from a trip to Europe and decided to write in support of the bike lanes and expanding them.
I do understand that it takes time to get used to the traffic patterns, that they can be annoying at times and that they do force cars to slow down. I just hope that the city will give this experiment more time and keep on building infrastructure that works for more people, including the young.
I am quite sure that over time, and with more bike lanes, young and old will feel increasingly safe to use bicycles to get around, go shopping, go to the bank and for a coffee. It will enliven downtown with people rather than cars.
And it could also be useful to call a random group of citizens of all ages together and run a two-day workshop (paying participants) on good solutions, rather than a yay-or-nay approach. This kind of investment would likely yield very creative ideas that have broader support. Models of these kind of councils exist, and the Planning Commission or The Eagle could be perfect hosts.
Uli Nagel, Lee