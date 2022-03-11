To the editor: I’m not a fan of the pump track project in Springside Park. I am not a fan of privatizing public lands. That said: I’m good with the project. ("With a mountain bike course OK'd, Pittsfield city staff and bike group get to work on the finer details," Eagle, Dec. 28.)
Walk through Springside Park today, and you are risking your safety. Homeless folks who refuse to comply with shelter rules, folks who shoot up and then discard their needles and other miscreants have made the park their own. The pump track may be an imperfect mechanism, but it will attract good people to the park. Much like the ill-fated attempt to install a pickleball court in an already developed and degraded area of the park, the self-appointed protectors of the park are essentially telling folks that the only official uses of the park are ones they agree with.
A few years ago, an unauthorized group of bikers created a track of sorts and cut down trees — all without approval or apparently without official notice of their activities. It wasn’t until the din of the neighbors got so loud was anything done. Current and previous administrations have ignored the parks for years, allowing the vacuum to be filled by unapproved, ad hoc uses. Some of these uses have been benign and others detrimental to the various parks and the surrounding neighborhoods and users.
To the Friends groups and other supposed protectors of our parks: The perfect is being allowed to be the enemy of the good. When large numbers of folks fear to venture more than a few feet off the park’s areas that border streets or are within eyesight of buildings and other facilities, it becomes just a wasteland that has been handed over to another group. The difference is that the current people you encounter in some parks is a danger to your safety. Bring in the good people, the positive activities and a few facility improvements and what you will get is more positive activity. Restrict all activity to the uses approved by a few unelected (and in some cases, nonresidents of Pittsfield who don’t get to feel the negative impacts), and you will wind up with a place no one wants to visit no matter how beautiful the park is.
I choose to allow the positive to happen and actually create more friends of Springside — friends acquired by using it.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield