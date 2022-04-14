To the editor: Bilal Ansari is running for Select Board in Williamstown.
His leadership on the Affordable Housing Committee in the wake of Tropical Storm Irene coupled with his diversity-equity-inclusion credentials at Williams College make him the most qualified candidate for these times.
His platform of accountability, belonging and compassion will transform the town into its 21st-century potential. He has spoken up against the zoning changes in RR2 and cares deeply about elders and low-income residents.
Please vote Bilal on May 10.
Huff Templeton, Williamstown