To the editor: I am writing in support of the candidacy of Bilal Ansari for selectman.
Williamstown has been through a rough few years and healing is necessary. With the selection of a new town manager, to be followed by the hiring of a new police chief, our community has an opportunity to move on from the disturbing revelations of the past and, hopefully, grow into a better community. Bilal Ansari can help us accomplish this.
Bilal’s background and life experiences speak to his ability to understand the complexities of what it means to nurture a community that is defined by inclusiveness and sensitivity to all of its members. Most importantly, Bilal listens well. Whenever one speaks with Bilal, it is clear that he is listening and thinking about the thoughts being presented. It is a joy to be part of a conversation that includes a person who is open to what is being expressed.
Bilal understands the importance of “process” in working on difficult and controversial issues. I am impressed by his ability to identify and clearly express the steps needed to gain the support of community members with different ideas and perspectives.
Williamstown needs Bilal Ansari to be elected as a selectman on May 7.
David Rempell, Williamstown