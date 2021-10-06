To the editor: Regarding the upcoming Pittsfield elections in Novemeber, let me congratulate the city on having a selection of candidates who feel strongly about giving their time to help their community and, primarily, your schools.
That's what its all about. Knowing one of those candidates personally, first as a former resident of my town, and a former neighbor, I would like to take this time to give him a shout-out and best wishes. Having sat on my own town's School Committee, I know the time and commitment it takes. You need to give it your all.
Bill Tyer will do this. He'll commit and he'll be active. And he'll listen to all sides. As a single father, he is in a position that might bring different ideas to the table, some of which maybe no one has ever contemplated before.
Again, best wishes to Bill and the city of Pittsfield.
Patricia Carlino, Lee
The writer is chairwoman of the Lee Select Board.