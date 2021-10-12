To the editor: The November election is just around the corner.
Bill Tyer is a great candidate for the Pittsfield School Committee. Bill listens to his people. He will stand by all the teachers, students and staff members in all the schools to provide a safe school for all. Bill takes the time to listen to parent concerns.
If you are searching for a candidate that will have a strong voice and protect all school community members, then Bill is the man to take the seat. Please vote on Nov. 2 for Bill Tyer for Pittsfield School Committee.
He will work for you on school safety and will do his best.
Diane Carroll, Lee