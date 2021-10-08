To the editor: On Nov. 2, Pittsfield voters will have the opportunity to elect Bill Tyer as a newcomer to the School Committee.
I have known Bill for most of my life and it has been an honor. No matter what challenge he faces he does it with enthusiasm and most importantly with a caring heart.
His love of his life was his wife, Samantha, who has an autistic son, Gus, from a previous marriage. Bill took Gus under his wing and cares for him as his own. Samantha's greatest wish for Gus was to see him earn his high school diploma. Sadly, she died in 2018 and never saw her son graduate. Because of the great man Bill is, he continued to help Gus with his studies, and Gus was able to earn his high school diploma. With Bill's caring heart and his ability to look out for all children, he will be a wonderful addition to the Pittsfield School Committee.
Kelly Koperek, Lee