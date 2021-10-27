To the editor: I just read Bill Tyer’s letter to the editor in which he shared his views on issues that should be on the front burner in the upcoming election.
Bravo to his stand on more resource officers and adjustment counselors in schools. There does seem to be a crying need for them, based on what The Eagle has reported about the goings on in some of the schools. And it seems quite obvious that we have too many buildings and spend too much on bussing. His pledge to support the teachers was heartening to hear, because along with the students, they are what the schools are all about.
But I am confused about his positions on masking and vaccinations. He seems to be acknowledging that they should be necessary, but says that he is against mandating them. How does he feel about requiring that students be vaccinated against measles, small pox, polio, etc.? Should these also be left to the discretion of the parents? Does he not see COVID as a serious threat to the health and safety of everyone in the schools? Are all of these deaths due to COVID only fake news?
I hope that he will change his mind and add to his list of goals for protecting our students and teachers that of mandating COVID vaccinations.
David P. Harding, Pittsfield