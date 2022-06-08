To the editor: I love looking at published graduation photos, taking pride vicariously in the students’ accomplishments and the promise of their futures.
I am struck, though, in our modern times, by the archaic practice of forcing the graduation robe color into a binary gender system. During Pride Month especially, we need to be aware of the changing perception of gender and gender identity. For many of our high school seniors, choosing a white or a colored gown to wear is a complex and stressful decision, and either causes personal distress or requires outing themselves before they are ready.
This tension is entirely unnecessary and easily remedied. Although the majority of Berkshire County public high schools have just one color of graduation gown for all students to wear, Drury, McCann and Taconic still maintain two colors. Dividing students into a binary gender system by graduation robe color is an outdated practice and should be eliminated.
Rebecca Caine, Richmond