To the editor: After reading Mr. Gilardi’s letter ("Letter: America deserves better than Biden," Eagle, Wednesday) I think a dictionary is in order. Use of terminology that does not agree with norms is rampant and probably needs remediation.
The first example is “bipartisanship”; this does not mean “I will abandon my position and do it your way.” President Barack Obama bent over backward, in vain, to gain Republican buy-in. President Joe Biden learned from this and is willing to talk but not to wait for an alliance that will never happen. Any day now, I expect Mitch McConnell to assert that his No. 1 priority is to make President Biden a one-term president; sound familiar? No, bipartisanship is reaching out for a handshake and, if not forthcoming, doing what must be done. “Unity” and “collegiality” are laudable goals and were the case up until big money choked off responsible legislative behavior. These require honest and willing partners. None to be found.
I would change “COVID fear-mongering” to “COVID risk acknowledgement," something that the previous president could not do because it risked his image.
And the use of the term ”the treatment [Trump] received” suggests an aggrievement that I can understand from their worldview but inciting insurrection, threatening officeholders, taking money from campaign coffers and now raising money personally rather than through the RNC, well that is a lot to ignore. It sort of suggests a criminal pattern on multiple levels.
Too bad Mr. Trump will not be able to spread his lies and calls for violence via Facebook for a while. But then he may be in prison soon. Some would say this is all made-up lies and vendetta; I call it the American justice system.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge