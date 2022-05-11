To the editor: Some of my family intimated that this letter to the editor is a “cranky old lady letter.” Me? Imagine.
I was sputtering about the “Birds” last evening — the new scooters which have recently arrived in Pittsfield — regaling my family with the fact that some Birds flew around and in front of me the other day, like so many wasps. ("The Birds have landed. Here's what you need to know about Pittsfield's new e-scooters," Eagle, May 4.)
They’re fast, they were definitely not being ridden by commuters and here’s the cranky old lady part: not a helmet in sight.
So when they hit me, do I sue them or the city? Or if I hit them, do they sue me or the city or that Bird company? The suing will be so complicated. It’s only a matter of time.
Amy Renak, Pittsfield