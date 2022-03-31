To the editor: “Blue hydrogen” has been described to be perhaps the lowest cost fuel to help decarbonize industrial and residential heating in cold environment, according to ExxonMobil.
How is it made? Methane and steam are heated together at temperatures from 700 to 1,000 degrees Celsius using pressures from three to 25 atmospheres under catalytic conditions. If the carbon dioxide is removed from the hydrogen and sequestered it is then defined as “blue hydrogen,” according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The process of converting methane to hydrogen is called methane steam reforming and is the most common method to produce hydrogen. If a significant amount of energy has to be used to create hydrogen from methane with more energy used to remove and store the CO2 produced in the process, how can “blue hydrogen” be a solution to decrease climate change?
It is quite likely that a fossil fuel like natural gas will be used to create the steam and the high pressures which would make the whole process of making “blue hydrogen” significantly less efficient than burning natural gas in the first place. Robert Howarth from Cornell University calculated the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen to be at least 20 percent greater than burning natural gas or coal for heat and 60 percent greater than burning diesel oil for heat.
The use of “blue hydrogen” would exacerbate climate change, and we should not be fooled into using it for our energy needs. It is just a way to keep us using fracked gas. Unfortunately, hydrogen produced by the hydrolysis of water is still too inefficient and the catalysts used like platinum are too expensive to produce hydrogen on a commercial scale. Several national laboratories in the U.S. are actively doing research to produce an efficient method to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using photochemical, electrolytic and solar thermal techniques and the research is being led by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Unfortunately, hydrogen is not a viable fuel to help decrease climate change at this time.
Timothy Wright, Pittsfield