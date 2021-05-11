To the editor: Select Board members are elected by voters for their judgment on a range of issues.
Three in Lee thought that a lethal PCB landfill would be acceptable and signed off to locate it in an area physically closer to Lenox but still in Lee. It has has the potential to ruin property values and the image of Lee as the entrance to The Berkshires. Dare I mention health issues? The judgment of the three board members was awful.
The entire board needs to be removed; one has been and now a second is up for reelection. Bob Jones has vowed to do everything possible to amend the decision with General Electric and the Environmental Protection Agency. I know Bob and he is one of intellect and integrity and will make an excellent Select Board member. Please cast a vote for him.
John A. Beacco Jr., Lee