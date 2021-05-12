To the editor: I believe it was Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, the late U.S. representative from Cambridge and Speaker of the House, who observed that "all politics is local."
In Lee, our local political scene, as in many towns in the Berkshires, includes our local election for one of the three seats on the Select Board. However, unlike many other towns, Lee is the designated site for a new toxic PCB dump, courtesy of General Electric, against the expressed directions of the townspeople and their elected representatives. And as we know, elections, votes and words have consequences.
Another wise person once observed that "It ain't over till it's over." In Lee, while just about everybody agrees that we don't want a toxic dump, one candidate for Select Board seems resigned to live with it. Bob Jones, the other candidate and standard-bearer of the Democratic Town Caucus, is not one to just go with the flow but rather is determined to fight for the cleanup of the Housatonic River without establishing a new toxic dump in Berkshire County.
Be assured that Bob is not just a political opportunist or one-trick pony. Bob has deep roots and multiple municipal experiences in the area as well as proven entrepreneurial, managerial and interpersonal skills that will be invaluable to those who expect and appreciate open, inclusive, responsive and effective government. Bob encourages and values input and respects the collective wisdom of the voters. In short, Bob Jones is the person to help Lee move forward and not be sold down the river in the process. Please vote for Bob Jones on May 17.
Neil F. Clarke, Lee