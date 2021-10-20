To the editor: The city of North Adams is about to make history.
There's no doubt in our minds about who would be best to lead this community. That person is Lynette Bond. Her resume is diverse and extensive. She has a master's degree in nonprofit management, and has worked on and led large projects for the town of Adams and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. She has the knowledge and ability to secure federal and state grants to get the projects we need to focus on funded and completed. We cannot put off the public safety building issue any longer. That's why Lynette is committed on day one to begin the process of securing the funds to get our fire and police personnel a safe, up-to-date building that all citizens can access and be proud of.
Lynette looks at everything with a positive attitude and a fresh perspective. Her service to our community cannot be overstated — from her years in the Peace Corp to her volunteering on local projects in our neighborhoods to her family obligations in hosting North Adams SteepleCat baseball players to her commitment in making a difference in the lives of children at their most vulnerable time by being a foster parent. Lynette always gives 100 percent. These attributes, along with her work ethic and her vision to make Colegrove Park Elementary School improvements a reality and her service on the North Adams Planning Board, all combine to make Lynette the best, most qualified candidate for mayor of the city of North Adams.
Please make every effort to get to the polls on Nov. 2 and join us in casting your ballot for Lynette Bond. Our future looks very bright with Lynette.
David and MaryBeth Kennedy, North Adams