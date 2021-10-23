To the editor: It is with great anticipation that I will be casting a ballot in North Adams’ historic election for the first female mayor of North Adams.
In this remarkable election cycle, I would encourage other voters to join me in voting for two women who have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to North Adams and the community through their volunteer and professional work. For mayor, Lynette Bond has done more for the city of North Adams as a volunteer than many paid elected officials ever do. She has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to work collaboratively, even with those who have openly opposed her efforts. North Adams would not have a state-of-the-art elementary school without her ceaseless dedication.
Lynette makes herself available to the public rather than just having closed events in the homes of political allies. Transparency and accountability start with accessibility. Ms. Bond will be a mayor for all residents, not just those with the loudest voices.
For City Council, I know no one who understands the ins and outs of municipal governance better than Lisa Blackmer. Her years of hard work and experience for North Adams, including as president of the Massachusetts Municipal Association and as a part-time employee of various local towns, are a resource that we would be foolish not to reelect.
Lisa’s local volunteer work for the Girl Scouts, Berkshire County Kids Place and several other nonprofit organizations also set her apart from other candidates. She is professional, undramatic and incredibly dedicated to the city and its residents. I hope to see all my neighbors at the polls this November.
Robin Meyer, North Adams