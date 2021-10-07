To the editor: I write in support of Lynette Bond as North Adams next mayor.
I worked with Lynette in her role in Community Development in Adams, and trust her experience and personal sensibilities, and believe her leadership would provide a breath of new life to the city.
Lynette Bond has been criticized as not being "from North Adams." This criteria sometimes is seen as between those lifers who "know what North Adams needs" versus those new arrivals having new ideas, new blood and a vision to make change. I believe Lynette Bond will bring people who have lived here since birth and those who arrive with the energy and excitement to participate in helping make this small city shine. And she married someone from North Adams.
And I confess: I have not lived here for my whole life. Instead, I first came in 2003 to purchase in the newly developed Eclipse Mill. I moved with my partner Sarah Sutro to live here as our home, and have participated ever since in helping this city. We both have been involved on boards, community organizations and organizing our neighbors to have their voices heard. We both see this beautiful city as our home that we love and want to help to make the city welcoming to all, offer economic growth and be an opportunity for small businesses.
Lynette served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Honduras in the business development sector. Her service is a show of the commitment she will bring to our city. I also served in the Peace Corps in the Philippines, and understand how that two-year submersion into another culture makes one a stronger, more resilient and an understanding person.
I strongly endorse Lynette Bond for mayor of North Adams. She brings the needed skills, passion and a deep connection to our city.
Michael Bedford, North Adams