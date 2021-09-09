To the editor: I am writing to encourage you to cast your vote for Lynette Bond as the next mayor of North Adams.
I’ve known Lynette for more than 10 years and can’t think of a better person to represent the city. Lynette is everything you’d want in a mayor. She is honest, a great leader, has the tenacity to make tough decisions and an amazing ability to inspire others to reach their goals.
I have been lucky to have Lynette as my assistant coach for the past four years. She has brought many of these same qualities to the court. She inspires the players and is disciplined in her coaching. Lynette has a passion for youth sports and understands how important it is for young people to be part of a team, to learn the fundamentals of sports and, most importantly, to have fun with their friends. For me and my family, this is the heart of a community, on the courts and on the ballfields. This is where communities are formed and Lynette is there — as a coach or as a fan cheering on the youth of this community.
Lynette has proven that she can work well in stressful situations while maintaining a professional and respectful composure. Her ability to lift people up is something we could all learn from. Lynette is compassionate and real. She understands the stressors of being a working parent with kids involved in many activities and coordinates rides between families and often provided rides to those without transportation. She gets it. Lynette is someone who gives her all and does not tire easily. She will champion youth sports and ensure our young people have access to recreation. She will make North Adams proud. I am asking you to vote for Lynette Bond. I can’t imagine it will be anything less than a slam dunk.
Allen Arnold, Clarksburg
The writer is a member of the Clarksburg Select Board member.