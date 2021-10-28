To the editor: North Adams, we are about to make history.
We are about to usher in the election of our first woman mayor of the city of North Adams, put our faith and hope in the leadership of them to lead this community and make a statement on what we see as critical to our collective future. Overall, I would say that this election cycle has been one of the more professional and courteous ones I’ve seen here. Both candidates have generally shown respect and acumen, and have stayed out of the unavoidable social melee that comes with a heated partisan society. So today, I write with one central intent: to share what I know about Lynette Bond, and to help make clear why I am voting for her.
Lynette is an invested community member who has volunteered thousands of hours to this city and the Northern Berkshires since moving here. Whether through her board work on local boards, foster parenting, hosting SteepleCats players, coaching youth sports or helping spearhead the campaign to get Colegrove Park Elementary, Lynette is the epitome of a servant leader, an empathetic doer and a champion for those in need.
Lynette has a vision for an equitable and accessible future for North Adams, and the chops to make that vision real. She values our local heritage and history, brings new ideas and perspectives to the table and has already laid out on her website, in her interviews and with everyone she speaks with, what she will do and how she will make it happen. She has fully committed to our crumbling Public Safety building being top priority, both tackling a short-term immediate plan and launching a long-term permanent plan.
Lynette won't just keep talking about it, she’ll do what needs to be done. Lynette cares deeply, and commits fully to her work, and for the betterment of the lives of others. Some claim that her resume is “shallow” because she hasn’t had dozens of different jobs in her career, but that’s because she commits deeply to the jobs she does and the organizations she works for and with. This is not just “another job” for her; it is a commitment to working tirelessly for this city. To put it simply, Lynette Bond is the mayor we need and the leader we deserve, join me in voting for her November 2nd.
Benjamin Lamb, North Adams
The writer is vice president of the North Adams City Council.