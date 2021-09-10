To the editor: “All politics is local.” I’ll speak to that later.
As the former mayor of North Adams, I stated that I would never again get involved in local politics. I am, however, willing to predict that in January, we will be swearing in our first woman mayor. With four candidates, all women, the city is well-positioned for new leadership, new vision, new approach to the administration of city services, and growth and problem-solving through collaboration.
I fully believe that Lynette Bond is the woman who can and will provide that leadership. One of the accomplishments that I had as mayor was the renovation of the former Conte Middle School into Colegrove Park Elementary School. This effort was brought to a public vote and if not for Lynette’s support, advocacy and voice, Colegrove would not have happened. Additionally, I was able to connect with local communities to work with the city on a variety of issues.
Lynette worked in the Adams Community Development Office and we spoke often. We discussed our common economic opportunities such as the bike path and the scenic rail. In her role, Lynette managed Community Development Block Grant dollars. She worked to see that the streetscape project on Park Street and the roundabout projects were funded, designed and built. Lynette continues to serve on the Planning Board and has had a role in the approval of many new businesses that have opened in the City. Lynette is an exceptional grant writer and has crafted relationships with Massachusetts Departments of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, Housing and Community Development, Higher Education, and Early and Secondary Education. Since moving to North Adams some 12 years ago, Lynette has infused herself into the community on the Planning Board, as a parent and foster parent, the board of Child Care of the Berkshires, as a coach and mentor, and a host family for our beloved SteepleCats.
Remember, “All politics is local.” Lynette is local. Lynette came to North Adams, is raising her family, engaged, enthused, excited and part of our leadership landscape. She has the resume, education, experience and determination to lead our city forward. While her message honors, respects and values our past, Lynette is driven and motivated by what North Adams can become. For a most promising future, please vote with me to elect Lynette Bond the next mayor of North Adams.
Dick Alcombright, North Adams