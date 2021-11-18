To the editor: It appears that to at least one member of a Virginia School Board, it is not enough to ban certain books; they must be incinerated lest they somehow find their way back onto the library shelves to pollute the minds of children. ("Michelle Goldberg: A frenzy of book banning," Eagle, Nov. 16.)
Who among us cannot be reminded of the German youth organizations throwing book after book on the fires in the streets of Germany and Austria in 1933? These were works mainly by Jewish authors including Einstein and Freud but also anything written by and about gays, communists and things sexual — anything deemed contrary to Hitler's racial theory.
I wonder how many thought that the Bibles from which they read contained stories of adultery, incest and some of the most sensual passages ever written? Come to think of it, there were many Torahs and religious books thrown into those flames that night.
How many times does history have to repeat itself before we learn?
Michael Symons, Great Barrington