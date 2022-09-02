To the editor: I am writing this letter as both a person in recovery and an employee of the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.
I grew up in West Pittsfield near Tom Bowler — or “Pudgey,” as we knew him — and I was one of the less-talented players on his J Colvin Glass West Little League team. I remember, not long after his first election, being in line at CVS and hearing a “Hey, Luke” from the other line. There was Tom, picking up a prescription in sweatpants and a hoodie, just like anybody else.
Hitting fastballs was not the only struggle I had in life. Not long after that interaction at CVS, I would be diagnosed with bipolar disorder. My diagnosis can come with a lot of embarrassing moments, erratic behavior, substance abuse and much worse when not treated. I remember calling Pudgey during that time and him answering each time. After my diagnosis many people, some to this day after years of recovery, look at me differently; he never has.
Recently, I heard a story about another person in recovery that needed a meeting. They went to Second Street, Second Chances, where the meeting was held every Tuesday, but due to an emergency there could be no meeting that night. The person was met in the parking lot by Tom Bowler, who sat and talked with him for an hour about his struggles. That person went back to his sober house, having found what he was looking for at Second Street that night. I naturally asked this person about his interaction with my boss, and he smiled, stating “it was more like two hours, and he did not even tell me who he was until we shook hands at the end of the conversation.”
Every morning at our meeting in the jail, I hear about the guys coming in, their struggles with mental health and addiction, and I think, “Wow, this guy sounds like me.” There are many like me in the community, in recovery or not, that speak of the respect with which Tom Bowler treats them and the phone calls that he personally places to them to check in. Tom Bowler is a regular guy from Pittsfield; he values the kid on the bench just as much as the all-star, the inmates just as much as his employees.
Tom Bowler just happens to be the sheriff; let's keep it that way.
Luke Fitzgerald, Dalton