To the editor: Experience, integrity and respect are a few words that come to mind when attempting to describe Sheriff Tom Bowler.
Sheriff Bowler is well-educated and has always been a class-act. This is why he has gained the admiration of the community throughout his professional career. His approach is well documented in both law enforcement and corrections.
Knowing him personally for 50 years, Sheriff Bowler never forgot where he came from. He is a very dedicated family man and carries that to work. Sheriff Bowler is extremely approachable and always willing to listen.
As the sheriff, he has lifted morale at work and Berkshire County. He has a proven track record and works very hard for the people in our county.
Please join me in reelecting Sheriff Tom Bowler for another six years. He will be honored to continue to serve us as our sheriff as citizens of Berkshire County and The House of Corrections.
Fred Barschdorf, Pittsfield