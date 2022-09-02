To the editor: Without hesitation and without being solicited to write this, I would like to share my experience in support of sheriff candidate Tom Bowler and district attorney candidate Tim Shugrue.
My experience is that these good men share the respectful character values of fairness, decency, hard work and integrity. Let me add they share common sense and long-term compatibility with counterparts in the criminal justice system of Berkshire County.
Having worked first in the jail and then longer in the courts, I found they are both knowledgeable of the law and their roles, and respectfully collaborate well with the offices, departments, agencies and players in the field. They are the kind of good humans who look you in the eye, listen well and do their homework to apply to their overlapping missions. My career mixed with theirs and our interactive roles were very positive and productive, compelling me to speak up for their appropriateness for their positions, Berkshire County and its people.
The mutual respect that they have is quite conspicuously exhibited and has been recognized, primarily not by out-of-area politicians but by local partners in the business who have worked hand-in-hand in the trenches with them, including the profoundly hard-earned endorsements by judges, police and The Berkshire Eagle, which well-summarized both races.
When I started my criminal justice career in the 1970s, there was a defined hierarchy. I feel Tom and Tim had a significant role in the much improved way the different components of law enforcement have grown to work together now.
It takes good judgment to do these jobs up for election. Not unlike the core purpose of my career, Tim and Tom know the difference between criminals and sinners and how to try to best deal with them. My experience is that these gentlemen-leaders have made a career out of fundamental fairness, decades before the word equity became popular. The equity word I apply to Tim and Tom is sweat equity — as in, they have earned it.
Rick Berti, Adams
The writer is a retired probation officer who worked at the Berkshire Superior Court.